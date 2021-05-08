WATCH: Photos and videos of the devastation from the River Fire

A look at the devastation from the River Fire burning in Nevada and Placer counties.

COLFAX, Calif. — On Wednesday afternoon, the River Fire broke out off of Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road, north of Applegate.

The one-day-old wildfire has burned 2,500 acres with zero containment as portions of Nevada and Placer counties were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night.

Journalists, local agencies and people across the area have been sharing photos and videos of the devastation and firefight of the River Fire.

The following is a look at what is going on inside the River Fire.

Photos shared by ABC10 reporters and the Associated Press of the River Fire's destruction.

ABC10 Reporter John Bartell gives a look at the devastation from Colfax while he drives through a neighborhood.

Cal Fire and Placer County share a look at how crews have been attacking the fire.

ABC10 Reporter Lena Howland stopped in her tracks when she saw some deer walking along the destroyed homes.

I stopped in my tracks when I saw these three deer looking at homes destroyed in the #RiverFire in Colfax. They seemed scared/confused. I can’t imagine what they went through to survive the firestorm that ripped through here on Pine View Dr. last night. Poor babies. 🥺💔 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1LV3oXaheq — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) August 5, 2021

Not all stories are about loss in the fire. Placer County Animal Services shared how they reunited families with their pets left behind in the blaze. Ziggy got to go home to his family on Thursday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shows how helicopters have been helping the firefight.

A short video of what the helicopters are doing to fight this fire #RiverFire pic.twitter.com/MubXuqvSCO — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 5, 2021

What a difference a day can make. Caltrans District 3 shared what the fire looked like on Wednesday vs. Thursday in the same spot.

#RiverFire Photos taken one day apart by Maintenance Supt. Shelley Pangman near Moore Hill Road off SR-174 in @NevadaCountyCA. SR-174 remains CLOSED between You Bet Road and Rollins Lake Road for fire response. @CALFIRENEU @PlacerCA @NevCoOES @NevCoSheriff @PlacerSheriff pic.twitter.com/uzgyn81MhJ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 5, 2021

From ABC10 reporter Lena Howland: "A welcome site above the #RiverFire this morning near White Oak Drive: Cal Fire working to do another water drop to gain an upper hand on this fire still burning at 0% containment."

