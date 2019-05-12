PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to suspend permit fees to connect portable and permanent generators to homes until July 20 in the wake of a recent string of PG&E power shutoffs.

The current fees to connect generators to electrical services are $275.23. Placer County saw a spike in back-up generator permit applications in the past 60 days in unincorporated areas because of the power shutoffs, according to officials.

Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said she received concerned messages that generator permit and installation costs could discourage people from installing generators properly.

“This is an excellent demonstration of a resident providing input and the county taking swift action to implement positive change,” Gustafson said in a press release. “I hope more people are encouraged to step forward with their ideas and feedback. We are listening.”

RELATED:

Placer County officials said the permit fees may deter some people from applying for safety permits. The county said it decided to suspend permit fees for the remainder of the fiscal year to encourage people to apply for permits to reduce risks that come with connecting a backup generator.



County officials reported that some people installed prohibited generator systems, which could cause hazards such as monoxide poisoning.

“Improper installation of a back-up generator can bring serious life safety consequences such as electric shock, carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution or fire,” said Building Services Deputy Director Tim Wegner in a press release. “Our staff is standing by to help ensure proper safety measures and building codes are met."

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP.

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3