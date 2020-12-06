Firefighters contain 50-acre blaze in Placer County

Firefighters say they have 100% containment on the Watt Incident in Placer County.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Cal Fire firefighters have contained a 50-acre fire that had authorities temporarily evacuating some residents in Placer County.

The fire bordered both Sacramento and Placer counties, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and was burning at Watt and Walerga Road.

Placer County Sheriff's deputies had evacuated residents who were nearby on Walerga Road due to the blaze. With the fire contained, the evacuations have been lifted.

Firefighters said they initially responded to a vehicle fire that spread to the vegetation nearby.

No buildings were damaged in the fire.

The smoke from the fire caused multiple reports of fire in northern Sacramento County, according to Sac Metro, however, the smoke reports are believed to be drift smoke related to the fire at Watt and Walerga Road.

