Plumas Charter School reopens seven months after being destroyed by state’s largest single wildfire

The new school site, comprised of portable classrooms, is located about 21 miles away from the school's original location.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — Days before the intense flames of the Dixie Fire historically crested the Sierra in August 2021, the inferno destroyed an entire community of homes, businesses and at least one school.

According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), during a 30-minute period on Aug. 4, the town of Greenville was destroyed by the Dixie Fire, the state's largest single wildfire.

Flames raced up and down hills in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama Counties, eventually finding Plumas Charter School's Greenville Learning Center. The school was burned down in the blaze leaving its 50 students in kindergarten through sixth grade without a school.

Nearly seven months later, students are back in classrooms similar to the ones that were burned down, state officials said in a press release.

On March 18, Cal OES held an open house at the charter school's new Greenville Learning Center, now located in the community of Taylorsville. The school is comprised of portable classrooms located in a lot near the charter school's Indian Valley Academy, which serves grades seven through 12.

Huge development for Plumas County residents after the #DixieFire tore through the area. @Cal_OES, @CADeptEd, @CalifDGS & @PlumasCountyCA secured portable classrooms so students can return to Plumas Charter School in Taylorsville.

The new learning center includes three classrooms, two bathrooms and an office space which Cal OES officials said is comparable to the school's previous building.

State officials also said crews removed burned material, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from 488 of 654 properties in Plumas County that have participated in a debris removal program. Cal OES has launched a Debris Operations Dashboard where property owners can track progress on the state's efforts to clear debris.