Claremont Fire: Plumas County wildfire grows overnight, evacuation orders still in effect

Claremont Fire is a part of a large complex of wildfires believed to be caused by lightning.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Plumas National Forest Service gave an update Friday morning on the Claremont Fire of the North Complex Fire in Plumas County.

"The Claremont Fire had significant growth overnight," Operations Section Chief Chad Cook said.

According to Cook, the fire pushed down closer to the town of Quincy, where residents in Quincy La Porte have been ordered to evacuate. The fire is currently "in and around the residences" in that area.

Cook says that the Office of Emergency Services was brought in to help protect that eastern side.

"Fire still remains west of La Porte Rd.," Cook said. "We've had several spots there last night and we hope to hold it on the road system and bring it back up to the peak."

Evacuations remain in effect in Quincy La Porte from Red Bridge to Highway 70 and in the East Quincy area south of Highway 70, east of Mill Creek (to include Mill Creek Road and Forest View) extending east to Quincy La Porte Road.

An evacuation center is located at Quincy High School (6 Quincy Junction Rd.) for Claremont Fire evacuees, and there is now a shelter set up at Lassen Community College Dormitories for Sheep Fire evacuees.

The Claremont Fire is a part of the North Complex wildfires, which are believed to be caused by lightning. The other fires in the complex include the Sheep Fire (over 5,000 acres, 0% contained) and the Bear Fire (250 acres, 0% contained).

The North Complex Fire makes up about 10,382 combined acres in Plumas National Forest.

"We have better weather conditions today," Cook said. "We hope to make a lot of progress on some of these smaller fires, and also get more resources in to some of the fires in the area, start to let some stuff go."

