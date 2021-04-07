Plumas County Sugar and Dotta fires now at 1,160 acres in total

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area for dry lightning and gusty winds.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Plumas National Forest, the fire agency handling the so-called Sugar Fire and Dotta Fire burning in Plumas County have renamed the incident the Beckwourth Complex.

The Sugar Fire nearly doubled in size again overnight. The fire burning near Sugarloaf Peak, north of Beckwourth, is currently 490 acres and is 15% contained, according to the latest update from Plumas National Forest. It is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

The Dotta Fire is currently 760 acres and 24% contained. Fire crews are focusing on clearing smoldering debris and mop up on this fire.

A Red Flag Warning for dry lightning and gusty winds in in effect, which started Saturday night and extends until 11 a.m. on July 4.

Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation advisory for residents living east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf Mountain to Goodwin Ranch. Those people are being put on notice by the sheriff's department to be ready to evacuate. In the most recent update, Highway 70 is now open to through traffic.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.