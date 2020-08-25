Plumas National Forest wildfire: Map and evacuation

The Sheep Fire in Lassen County and Claremont Fire in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Three major wildfires are burning in the Plumas National Forest.

The Sheep Fire is burning near Quincy and has burned 27,411 acres.

The Claremont Fire is burning in Plumas County and has burned 17,906 acres.

The North Complex is burning in Plumas and Lassen counties and has burned 48,235 acres.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

