Pope Fire flares up in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to get a handle on a wildfire that flared up just to the southwest of Lake Berryessa in Napa County on Friday.

The so-called Pope Fire is burning near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road – an area within the burn scar of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

In its initial update at 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire – Sonoma Lake Napa unit said the Pope Fire had burned between two and three acres. Just after 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 25-30 acres. So far, there have been no reports of the fire threatening any structures.

Any fire that potentially starts over the weekend has the potential to become a big problem, with Red Flag Warning conditions expected in much of Northern California.

In the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday, winds will max out across the region and the wind prone spots like canyons, passes, and ridges could see gusts up to 70 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says wind gusts could reach 40 - 50 mph. Dry conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday, Oct. 27.

