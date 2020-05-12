Potential power shutoffs could impact 130,000 PG&E customers across 15 counties

More than 130,000 PG&E customers across 15 counties could be without power as the energy company prepares for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), likely to begin on Monday, Dec. 7.
The potential shutoffs come as high winds combine with warm, dry conditions that make for dangerous fire weather.
The counties being put on alert for this round of power shutoffs includes Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.
PG&E's website shows the potential outages in the yellow areas:
