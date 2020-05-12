Potential power shutoffs could impact 130,000 PG&E customers across 15 counties

The shutoffs, which could begin on Monday, Dec. 7, come as high winds combine with warm, dry conditions that make for dangerous fire weather.

More than 130,000 PG&E customers across 15 counties could be without power as the energy company prepares for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), likely to begin on Monday, Dec. 7.

The potential shutoffs come as high winds combine with warm, dry conditions that make for dangerous fire weather.

The counties being put on alert for this round of power shutoffs includes Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.

PG&E's website shows the potential outages in the yellow areas:

Advance notification can help with preparedness in the event it is necessary to turn off power for safety. Update your contact info today by visiting https://t.co/ih0yXyvlL7 or calling 1-866-743-6589 pic.twitter.com/oMeY8VDw4e — PG&E (@PGE4Me) December 5, 2020

PG&E Resources:

