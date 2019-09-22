Nearly 69,000 Pacific Gas and Electric utility customers across six counties are being put on alert for the potential for power shutoffs beginning Monday evening.

The counties under alert include Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, and Yuba counties. PG&E released a map of the areas affected by the “Public Safety Power Shutoff” (PSPS) event.

“We’ve activated our emergency operations center in San Francisco and we started contacting about 68,000 customers in six counties in the Sierra foothills Saturday night to let them know that we may be shutting off their power Monday evening,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

PG&E's tips on how to prepare for a power shutoff.



In their notice, PG&E said areas of the Sierra foothills are facing elevated fire risk. If a power shutoff were to take place, it would most likely happen between 7 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, PG&E officials said.

“We ask our customers to be prepared for an extended outage, but PG&E will do everything it can to restore power within 24 hours. It’s all dependent on the weather,” Contreras said.

In the event of a power shutoff event, PG&E crews would have to inspect every section of de-energized power line to ensure that it was safe to restore power. That could mean power remains off for the affected areas for days.

According to PG&E, if power is shut off, full restoration could take until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“It’s all weather dependent. We can’t really start restoring power until the heightened fire risk is gone; until the weather has moved out of the area. So, that’s why we tell people to be prepared for an extended outage possibly lasting longer than 24, 48 hours,” Contreras explained.

PSPS announcement and shutoff map.

PG&E listed the affected communities with the total number of customers affected below:

Butte County: 22,915 (including 1,775 medical baseline customers)

EL Dorado County: 3,639 (including 184 medical baseline customers)

Nevada County: 12,949 (including 642 medical baseline customers)

Placer County: 23,702 (including 979 medical baseline customers)

Sutter County: 229 (including 4 medical baseline customers)

Yuba County: 5,239 (including 333 medical baseline customers)

