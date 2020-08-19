Potters Fire: Evacuation orders lifted or reduced to warnings

Two evacuation warnings remain in Butte County.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders were reduced Tuesday into Wednesday for the Potters Fire in Butte County.

The Potters Fire, which is the largest of the Butte Lightning Complex Fires, is now listed at 930 acres and 20% contained. The totality of the Butte Lightning Complex fire, which is made up of 25 fires that were started by lighting from weekend storms, includes 1,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Potter Fire is the largest of the complex.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The two animal evacuation centers — Cameot Equestrian Park in Paradise and Old County Hospital in Oroville — are closing today, Wednesday, Aug. 19.

As of 9 a.m., there are no road closures in the area.

Wildfire Resources

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

