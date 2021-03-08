PG&E power shutoff resources | Address lookup and other tools

Check out everything you need to know about PG&E's wildfire safety power shutoffs with an interactive map and address lookup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At times during the year, PG&E shuts off power to parts of California to limit the potential for their lines sparking wildfires.

PG&E calls these Public Safety Power Shutoffs or PSPS for short. Each year, the utility revises its plans to try to make the shutoff shorter and impact fewer customers. PG&E power lines have sparked some of the largest and deadliest fires in California.

Helpful links from PG&E:

Here's PG&E's interactive map showing areas of current and potential outages. Type in your address to see if you are impacted:

How to check power outages of other providers:

Direct support:

Customers can 211 or text "PSPS" to 211211. PG&E says the free hotline can provide free "local health and social services during PSPS events as well as during natural disasters and other emergencies." Service is proved in English, Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin. Interpreters are provided for more than 100 languages.

