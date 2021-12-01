11 prescribed burns planned this week at Lake Tahoe

Three are scheduled near Sugar Pine State Park, one near Stateline and one on the edge of Emerald Bay.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service and its partners plan nearly a dozen prescribed fire operations around Lake Tahoe this week to help clear out underbrush that can fuel wildfires.

The service says smoke may be visible from the intentional burns, which are contingent on weather and other conditions. It says winter’s cooler temperatures and precipitation often create ideal conditions for conducting the operations. Two burns are planned near Incline Village and three near Glenbook.

Three are scheduled near Sugar Pine State Park south of Tahoma, California and two on the south shore — one near Stateline and one on the edge of Emerald Bay.

RX 🔥: 01/12

The American River Ranger District will begin burning 16 acres of hand piles in the Elliott Meadows Restoration Project area today, 1mi N of Big Reservoir. Smoke will be visible from I-80 and the Foresthill/Auburn area. pic.twitter.com/ORdKlBxfls — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) January 12, 2021