Utility warns of potential power shutoff for Tahoe area due to fire conditions

The possible power outages could impact Liberty Utilities customers in the eastern parts of Nevada and Placer counties.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is warning people that they and NV Energy could turn off power in the Tahoe area due to extreme fire conditions.

In a Facebook post, the utility said a Public Safety Power Shutoff was not imminent at this time, but encouraged customers to plan ahead for possible power outages. The outages could start at 1 a.m. Sept. 19 and last more than 24 hours.

Placer County and Nevada County officials said the potential power outages could impact some people in the eastern parts of their respective counties.

More information on the power shutoff is expected in a Friday briefing on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. You can join the meeting by clicking HERE. More information on the power shutoff from Liberty Utilities is available HERE.

The city of South Lake Tahoe also shared the news to their Facebook page saying they'll be monitoring the situation.

A map from Liberty Utilities is available that shows the areas impacted. You can add your address to the map to find out if you fall into areas at risk for a possible power shutoff. Liberty Utilities said customers who need power to use life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to call 911 if they aren't able to secure an alternative for power.