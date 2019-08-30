SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you wondered how Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shutting off power could affect you, PG&E is releasing information on the areas that are most likely to be impacted in such of an event.

PG&E created the map to provide information for government agencies, first responders and critical facilities. Customers can even plug in their address to see if they are likely to lose power as well.

PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles said you might still be impacted even though you don't live in an area that is marked as likely to be affected.

For instance, Sacramento County won't likely be affected by a power shutoff. However, Sacramento has powerlines that run into areas that are likely to lose power.

Boyles said PG&E does not want people to be surprised by the shutoffs and will be sharing information four days prior.

Boyles said that customers should keep their contact information updated in case of an emergency. That's how PG&E would contact them about an upcoming shutoff.

Boyles said everyone should be aware of the potential of an emergency and that they should learn how to get the information when conditions change.

