Evacuation orders still in place for Quail Fire south of Winters

Although the fire grew overnight, containment also increased for the fire in Solano County.

WINTERS, Calif. — Strong winds fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 structures and prompted evacuations nears Winters.

The fast-growing Quail Fire has burned about 1,400 acres, with only about 10% of the fire contained by Cal Fire and responding personnel. Gusts sent smoke about about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento Saturday when the fire ignited.

Since it started, the fire has destroyed three structures. No injuries have been reported. According to the Vacaville Fire Department, the fire is not a thread to the city of Vacaville.

Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, along Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Hwy. 128. Pleasants Valley Road is currently closed. The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at 3 Oaks Community Center in Vacaville.

Live Google Crisis Map showing road closures:

The cause is still under investigation.

