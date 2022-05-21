Quail Fire burning near Vacaville, evacuation order in place | Map

As of Saturday at 5 p.m. the vegetation fire is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A wildfire is burning about 110 acres near Vacaville, California in Solano County.

Cal Fire said in a tweet just before 4 p.m. that the Quail Fire is burning near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.

According to a report from Cal Fire, there have been no announcements of any structures or damages. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

#QuailFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies are responding a vegetation fire near Quail Canyon RD/ Pleasants Valley RD, Vacaville. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/PlE6aTxjzP — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 21, 2022

EVACUATIONS:

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services has announced an evacuation order has been issued for those in the area.

According to a Facebook post, "Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now."

This is for those residents near Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak Road north to Highway 128 and west of Pleasants Valley Road to the county line. Also all of Quail Canyon Road.

Espanol abajo **Evacuation Order** Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now.... Posted by Solano County OES - Office of Emergency Services on Saturday, May 21, 2022

STAY INFORMED:

FIRE MAP:

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

