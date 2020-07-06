x
UPDATES: Evacuations underway for wildfire outside Winters

The 500-acre fire is threatening 100 structures. Pleasants Valley Road is closed. Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center.

WINTERS, Calif. — A wildfire is burning outside Winters in Solano County, causing evacuations and burning more than 500 acres.

8:05 p.m. update:

The latest as of 7 p.m.:

  • 100 structures are threatened and Pleasants Valley Road is closed, according to Cal Fire.
  • Lagoon Valley Park is being used as a staging area. Vacaville Police say to avoid the area.
  • Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center, according to Winters Police.

Original Story:

A wildfire is burning outside Winters in Solano County.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that fire is off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road and has burned 150 acres.

A representative with the Vacaville Fire Department told ABC10 that 80 homes are threatened.  

The Solana County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a mandatory evacuation is underway for the area around Quail Canyon Rd. and Pleasants Valley Rd.

