UPDATES: Evacuations underway for wildfire outside Winters

The 500-acre fire is threatening 100 structures. Pleasants Valley Road is closed. Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center.

WINTERS, Calif. — A wildfire is burning outside Winters in Solano County, causing evacuations and burning more than 500 acres.

8:05 p.m. update:

The fire has burned 500 acres without any containment, the West Plainfield Fire department said.

The Olive School Road area is being evacuated, Winters Police said.

Smoke is visible in much of the area west of Sacramento. Here's a satellite look from the Weather Service:

The latest as of 7 p.m.:

100 structures are threatened and Pleasants Valley Road is closed, according to Cal Fire.

Lagoon Valley Park is being used as a staging area. Vacaville Police say to avoid the area.

Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center, according to Winters Police.

Original Story:

Cal Fire said in a tweet that fire is off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road and has burned 150 acres.

A representative with the Vacaville Fire Department told ABC10 that 80 homes are threatened.