UPDATES & MAPS: Quail Fire outside Winters at 1,200 acres, evacuations underway

WINTERS, Calif. — A wildfire is burning west of Winters in Solano County, causing evacuations and burning more than 1,200 acres.
9:00 p.m. update:
- Cal Fire reports the fire is now at more than 1,200 acres, doubling in size from the last update at 7:48 p.m. It is 5% contained.
8:35 p.m. update:
- Cal Fire reports the fire has grown to 600 acres.
- The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the 3 Rivers Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive, in Vacaville for the Quail Fire.
Live Google Crisis Map showing road closures:
8:05 p.m. update:
- The fire has burned 500 acres without any containment, the West Plainfield Fire department said.
- The Olive School Road area is being evacuated, Winters Police said.
- Smoke is visible in much of the area west of Sacramento. Here's a satellite look from the Weather Service:
PHOTOS: Quail Fire
1 / 10
The latest as of 7 p.m.:
- 100 structures are threatened and Pleasants Valley Road is closed, according to Cal Fire.
- Lagoon Valley Park is being used as a staging area. Vacaville Police say to avoid the area.
- Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center, according to Winters Police.
Original Story:
A wildfire is burning outside Winters in Solano County.
Cal Fire said in a tweet that fire is off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road and has burned 150 acres.
A representative with the Vacaville Fire Department told ABC10 that 80 homes are threatened.
The Solana County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a mandatory evacuation is underway for the area around Quail Canyon Rd. and Pleasants Valley Rd.