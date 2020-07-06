UPDATES & MAPS: Quail Fire outside Winters at 1,200 acres, evacuations underway

The fire is threatening 100 structures. Pleasants Valley Road is closed. Evacuation centers are in Winters and Vacaville.

WINTERS, Calif. — A wildfire is burning west of Winters in Solano County, causing evacuations and burning more than 1,200 acres.

9:00 p.m. update:

Cal Fire reports the fire is now at more than 1,200 acres, doubling in size from the last update at 7:48 p.m. It is 5% contained.

8:35 p.m. update:

Cal Fire reports the fire has grown to 600 acres.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the 3 Rivers Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive, in Vacaville for the Quail Fire.

8:05 p.m. update:

The fire has burned 500 acres without any containment, the West Plainfield Fire department said.

The Olive School Road area is being evacuated, Winters Police said.

Smoke is visible in much of the area west of Sacramento. Here's a satellite look from the Weather Service:

The latest as of 7 p.m.:

100 structures are threatened and Pleasants Valley Road is closed, according to Cal Fire.

Lagoon Valley Park is being used as a staging area. Vacaville Police say to avoid the area.

Winters Community Center is being used as an evacuation center, according to Winters Police.

Original Story:

A wildfire is burning outside Winters in Solano County.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that fire is off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road and has burned 150 acres.

A representative with the Vacaville Fire Department told ABC10 that 80 homes are threatened.