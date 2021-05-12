Quail Fire 100% contained in Yuba County, Cal Fire says

Evacuation warnings and advisories have been lifted, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

BROWNS VALLEY, Calif. — 3 p.m. update:

Evacuation warnings and advisories have been lifted as the Quail Fire has been contained, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

According to Cal Fire, the Quail Fire is 100% contained.

2:30 p.m. update:

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit gave an update on the Quail Fire, saying it's doubled in size to 50 acres and is now 20% contained.

They said in a tweet that no structures are threatened and there haven't been any injuries.

Quail Run Road is closed due to the fire and crews on the road. Cal Fire is still investigating the cause of the vegetation fire.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department says that the evacuation warning remains in place, but no evacuation orders have been given.

#QuailFire (Update) the vegetation fire is estimated at 50 acres and 20% contained. No evacuations, no structures threatened, no injuries reported. Quail Run Road is closed due to fire activity and equipment on the road. Cause of the fires under investigation. pic.twitter.com/DvDrqpsyS7 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 12, 2021

Original story:

An evacuation warning is in place for certain areas of Browns Valley in Yuba County due to the so-called "Quail Fire."

The Quail Fire broke out in the Browns Valley area on Wednesday afternoon and has grown to 25 acres. The Keystone and Peoria areas are under evacuation warnings, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook.

The evacuation zone is in the Quail Run and Peoria Road area (Evacuation Zone YUB-E083). There are also evacuation advisories in place for zones YUB-E064 and YUB-E066 due to the Quail Fire, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies are also giving residents in the area some notice of the evacuation warnings and a code red alert is out, according to the sheriff's department's Facebook post.

Cal Fire has air resources out working to control the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.