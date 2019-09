TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is working to contain a 1,000-acre fire that started Thursday in Tehama County.

The Red Bank Fire is burning off of Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, west of Red Bluff, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

