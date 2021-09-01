Red Cross, alert systems and evacuation sites: Resources made available to assist fire evacuees

What resources are available for evacuees and their families impacted by wildfire?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Caldor Fire continues to spread, viewers have messaged ABC10 asking what they can do to assist evacuees. Many evacuees are concerned with their property and seeking answers as to when they can return home.

Here's a list of resources that can be used by evacuees, their loved ones, and those trying to help during this natural disaster.

National Resources:

The Red Cross can assist with locating and connecting with loved ones impacted by a current disaster. This includes the elderly, those separated during evacuations that were in the same home, or are a part of the "military-connected community."

You can also reach out to their free hotline: Restoring Family Links national helpline at 1-844-782-9441

Cal Fire Recommendations:

Cal Fire recommends residents living in fire-prone areas stay up to date on current evacuation warnings and orders by signing up for the CodeRED Emergency Alert System. This mobile alert is free and available through Google Play or Apple Store.

For updates on structural damage, Cal Fire recommends residents go to Community Zone Haven where they can find the status of the zone they line in, evacuation updates, road closures, and when it's safe to repopulate.

Casinos and resorts offering emergency evacuee discounts:

Some casinos and resorts are offering discounts for evacuees in the Sierra Nevada region to assist evacuees from the Caldor Fire. Among those, the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is offering 20% off and waiving resort fees for evacuees. Red Hawk Casino and Tribe are also assisting evacuees.