Regulators waive $200M fine on PG&E for causing deadly fires

BERKELEY, Calif. — California regulators suspended a $200 million fine against Pacific Gas & Electric for the utility's neglect of electrical equipment that ignited deadly wildfires in Northern California.

The waiver approved Thursday by California’s Public Utilities Commission will deprive state coffers of money that could offset revenue expected to be lost as the coronavirus pandemic depletes funds from sales and income taxes.

PG&E had asserted it might not be able to raise the tens of billions of dollars it needs to get out of bankruptcy if it was forced to pay the $200 million.

The decade that just closed brought an unprecedented level of death and destruction blamed on California's largest utility, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

At least 117 people died in disasters that were caused by PG&E equipment, an average of nearly 12 deaths per year between 2010 and 2018. The deadly disasters have called into question the future of PG&E's monopoly, which covers an area home to 16 million people in California.

The nation's largest utility announced in January 2019 that it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it was facing billions in potential damages from lawsuits over the catastrophic wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

PG&E previously filed for bankruptcy in 2001 after falling more than $9 billion in debt following California's energy crisis. The company came out of debt years later after repaying more than $10 million back to hundreds of creditors.

As a result, its customers were hit with increased power rates to offset costs.

