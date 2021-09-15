South Lake Tahoe is getting back to business

"We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city,” City Manager Joe Irvin said.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire isn't completely out yet, some evacuations remain in the fire area and part of Highway 50 is closed, but South Lake Tahoe says it's ready to open back up.

It was just about two weeks ago that the City of South Lake Tahoe was forced to evacuate as the fire entered the Tahoe Basin, but thanks to the hard work of firefighters and a good 'perfect storm' the city was saved.

Now, as people return to South Lake Tahoe, the city wants visitors to know it is ready for them too. In a press release, the City of South Lake Tahoe pointed to clear blue skies as a sign that the city is open for business.

The city earlier projected that the Tahoe economy would lose about $40 million because of the Caldor Fire. The evacuations meant South Lake Tahoe and much of the lake were closed during the normally busy Labor Day weekend.

While Highway 50 between Tahoe and Sacramento remains closed, along with U.S. Forest Service land, the city says visitors are welcome to enjoy the lake itself and the local businesses that are ramping up. The city does ask visitors to remember that the process is slow and visitors and locals alike are asked to remain patient as businesses re-hire, re-stock, and get back to pre-fire, day-to-day operations.

“In looking forward, I’m grateful that the City and Tahoe Basin were spared from the ravages of the Caldor Fire," City Manager Joe Irvin said in the release. "We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city.”