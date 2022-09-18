Some evacuees allowed back home as rain approaches Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps and evacuation latest

Firefighters say they were able to grow containment lines Saturday night while acreage on the fire also grew minimally.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Crews battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties are preparing for a help in firefighting efforts through the form of rain Sunday.

As of Sunday morning the wildfire, which has destroyed 78 structures, is 34% contained at 74,748 acres.

Rain began falling in the fire zone Sunday morning, officials with Cal Fire said in a Sunday morning update.

"Day shift firefighters will work to tie in control lines coming down from the Eleven Pines Road through Devil’s Peak to the rim of the Rubicon River," the update said. "As rain showers are forecasted to continue through the day and become heavier overnight, crews will look for opportunities to make containment progress as it is safe to do so."

Residents who live in Zone 12, which runs along Foresthill Road, can now repopulate, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office. See what streets Zone 12 includes here.

Areas East of the Spring Garden Road, including most of Foresthill, are still under a mandator evacuation order.

Placer County released a map showing specific damage caused by the fire, Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire.

Stay Informed

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, California is opening on September 14

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.

