Report: Jamie Lee Curtis adapting Camp Fire book into feature film

PARADISE, Calif. — Actress and California-native Jamie Lee Curtis is developing a movie adaptation connected to the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.
It's based off Lizzie Johnson's 2021 book "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire," according to a report from Deadline. Johnson is currently a writer at the Washington Post, but was also a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle while covering the Camp Fire in California. She lived part-time in Paradise while writing the book.
"It’s an honor to be able to continue sharing the story of Paradise and its people. And this time with @jamieleecurtis," Johnson said on Twitter.
The book chronicles first-hand accounts of Paradise, California residents during the 2018 Camp Fire that engulfed the town.