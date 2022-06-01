Report: Jamie Lee Curtis adapting Camp Fire book into feature film

The 2021 non-fiction book 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire' by Lizzie Johnson is set to be a full-length movie, according to Deadline.

PARADISE, Calif. — Actress and California-native Jamie Lee Curtis is developing a movie adaptation connected to the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

It's based off Lizzie Johnson's 2021 book "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire," according to a report from Deadline. Johnson is currently a writer at the Washington Post, but was also a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle while covering the Camp Fire in California. She lived part-time in Paradise while writing the book.

"It’s an honor to be able to continue sharing the story of Paradise and its people. And this time with @jamieleecurtis," Johnson said on Twitter.

The book chronicles first-hand accounts of Paradise, California residents during the 2018 Camp Fire that engulfed the town.

