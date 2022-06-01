x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Report: Jamie Lee Curtis adapting Camp Fire book into feature film

The 2021 non-fiction book 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire' by Lizzie Johnson is set to be a full-length movie, according to Deadline.

More Videos

PARADISE, Calif. — Actress and California-native Jamie Lee Curtis is developing a movie adaptation connected to the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

It's based off Lizzie Johnson's 2021 book "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire," according to a report from Deadline. Johnson is currently a writer at the Washington Post, but was also a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle while covering the Camp Fire in California. She lived part-time in Paradise while writing the book.

"It’s an honor to be able to continue sharing the story of Paradise and its people. And this time with @jamieleecurtis," Johnson said on Twitter. 

The book chronicles first-hand accounts of Paradise, California residents during the 2018 Camp Fire that engulfed the town.

#Repost @comet.pictures ・・・ I'm very excited about this crucial story being told. Grateful for the trust from Lizzie and...

Posted by Jamie Lee Curtis on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: Secrets of the Camp Fire: Exposing evidence of PG&E’s crimes | Fire - Power - Money

Paid Advertisement