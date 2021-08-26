Resource center to open for Caldor Fire families

Families recovering from Caldor Fire can seek help at a new assistance center in El Dorado County.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County is launching a resource center for people who have been impacted by the Caldor Fire.

The county says the center will provide county and state services and information and referral resources to families needing help recovering from the Caldor Fire.

Representatives from County Assessor, Recorder-Clerk, Library, Treasurer-Tax Collector, Planning and Building, and Elections departments will be in attendance Friday, Aug. 27, to answer questions. State representatives will be at the center the week of Monday, Aug. 30. People can also expect the California Office of Emergency Services, Department of Insurance, and Department of Motor Vehicles to be in attendance.

The Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be available from Friday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept 3. The LAC will be located at the El Dorado campus for Folsom Lake Community College, 6699 Campus Drive, Placerville.

“In these times of natural disaster, it can be overwhelming to know where to turn for help,” Board of Supervisors chair John Hidahl said in the county's press release. “The LAC is a one-stop location to help our residents start the process of rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.”

The Local Assistance Center will be open for the following dates and times:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

1 to 7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

