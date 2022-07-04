All evacuation orders and warnings lifted in Rices Fire

Favorable weather conditions bolstered the fight against the Rices Fire in Nevada County.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have been lifted in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Favorable weather conditions bolstered the fight against the Rices Fire in Nevada County. It's about 65% contained as of Monday morning.

Five homes have already been destroyed, along with eight minor structures. One other structure was damaged, according to CalFire.

On Sunday, crews were able to do a more aggressive mop-up of the fire and reinforcement their containment lines.

The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. It burned that building and three nearby outbuildings, fire officials said. The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.

More than a dozen firefighters have suffered dehydration and other heat-related injuries, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued for homes in small nearby communities, but some of those orders were lifted Thursday as firefighters made progress.

KEY FIGURES:

Acres: 904

Containment: 65%

Firefighter Injuries: 15

Civilian injuries: 1

Structures destroyed: 13

STAY INFORMED:

Evacuation Centers

Nevada County Fairgrounds at McCourtney Road open to animal shelters

Road Closures

All road closures in Nevada and Yuba Counties have been lifted

FIRE MAP

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.









WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.