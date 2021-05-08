California gets federal assistance for resources to fight River Fire | Evacuations, maps and updates

The River Fire has burned 2,400 acres, increasing in size only roughly 1,000 acres overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

COLFAX, Calif. — While there was no containment, there was also little growth overnight for the River Fire.

On Wednesday morning, the River Fire broke out off of Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road, north of Applegate. The one-day-old wildfire has burned 2,400 acres with zero containment as portions of Nevada and Placer counties were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night.

"An estimated 35-40 structures have been destroyed by the fire," stated CalFire's Unified Incident Commander Jim Hudson in the latest update.

Cal Fire said that most of the structures threatened or destroyed have been residential and mostly in Colfax. They don't expect any repopulation of homes today.

High fire weather is reported for Thursday, with a Red Flag Warning still in place. Cal Fire said that winds are expected early this afternoon and the most active areas will be the northwest and southwest areas of the fire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that California was able to secure a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for extra resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help fight the River Fire.

The FMAG will allow local and state agencies fighting the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. Cal OES will also provide "rapid financial assistance" to those impacted by the fire.

Cal Fire update on the River Fire:

Accounts to follow for latest information:

Evacuations:

Nevada County: Check the Community Zone Haven for updates.

Placer County: For evacuation orders and warnings, visit ArcGIS Web Application.

Shelters:

Temporary Evacuation Point: Nevada Union High School 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley. (closes at 11:59 p.m. 8/4/21)

Animal Shelter: Nevada County Fairgrounds 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Animal Shelter: Placer County Animal Services Center 11232 B Ave, Auburn, CA 95603

Road closures:

I-80 eastbound and westbound on and off ramps at Canyon Way/Placer Hills Road

I-80 eastbound and westbound on and off ramps at Highway 174 and Colfax

Highway 174 southbound at Cedar Ridge and Orchard Springs Road

Highway 174 northbound at Bear River Bridge

Highway 174 at Lower Colfax Road and Bear River Bridge

I stopped in my tracks when I saw these three deer looking at homes destroyed in the #RiverFire in Colfax. They seemed scared/confused. I can’t imagine what they went through to survive the firestorm that ripped through here on Pine View Dr. last night. Poor babies. 🥺💔 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1LV3oXaheq — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) August 5, 2021

