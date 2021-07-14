Officials say only 1 structure destroyed in River Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the River Fire grew to 9,500 acres burned and is 21% contained.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews continued to aggressively reinforce their control of the River Fire burning in Madera and Mariposa counties.

Cal Fire reported on Wednesday morning the River Fire grew to 9,500 acres and was 21% contained, which is roughly six percentage points more than on Tuesday.

Cal Fire said the increased humidity Tuesday night helped in the firefight; however, today the weather is predicted to be warmer and with lower humidity. Crews will continue efforts to mop up the fire.

So far, 600 structures are threatened. In the Wednesday morning update, Cal Fire said one structure was destroyed. Officials said four minor structures were also destroyed.

The following evacuation orders, warnings, and road closures are still in effect:

Mandatory Evacuations

Road 600 between Road 612 and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 820

Evacuation Warnings

Madera County:

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Mariposa County:

Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800

Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800

Stumpfield from Leonard to Madera County Line

Shelters & Alerts

American Red Cross:

New Life Christian Fellowship Church 5089 Cole Rd. Mariposa, CA

Animal Evacuations information

Madera County – 559-675-7769

Mariposa County – 209-966-3615

Sign up for emergency alert notifications

Madera County- MCAlert.org

Mariposa County – MSOAlert.com

Road Closures

Madera County:

Road 600 at Road 619

Road 600 at Road 612

Road 800 at Road 613

Mariposa County:

820 at Mariposa County Line

810 at Mariposa County Line

812 at Mariposa County Line

Wildfire Maps

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

