Fire crews gain more control on River Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the River Fire has now burned 9,500 acres and is 36% contained.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews continued to reinforce their control of the River Fire burning in Madera and Mariposa counties.

Cal Fire reported on Wednesday morning the River Fire remained 9,500 acres and was 36% contained, which is roughly eight percentage points more than on Wednesday.

Cal Fire said the weather Wednesday night had higher humidity levels allowing fire crews to strengthen control lines while mopping up hot spots.

So far, 600 structures are threatened. In the Thursday morning update, Cal Fire said one structure was destroyed. Officials said four minor structures were also destroyed.

Evacuation Warnings

Madera County:

Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 820

Road 810

Road 812

Shelters & Alerts

Animal Evacuation Center information

Madera County – 559-675-7769

Mariposa County – 209-966-3615

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

