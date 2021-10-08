River Fire expected to be fully contained by Friday, Aug. 13

Cal Fire officials said that the fire is currently 78% contained and they expect full containment by August 13.

COLFAX, Calif. — Cal Fire crews now expect to fully contain the River Fire burning in Placer and Nevada counties by Friday, August 13.

Right now, the fire stands at 2,619 acres and is 78% contained. Cal Fire said that 66 homes were destroyed, two commercial structures and 20 other buildings were also destroyed in the fire. Three people have also been injured in the fire, two civilians and one firefighter.

Crews are currently working on removing "hazard trees" in the area near roads and buildings so that they can repopulate residents in the fire area. They continued strengthening containment lines around homes overnight and worked on putting out hot spots in the interior of the fire.

Crews on Tuesday, Aug. 10, are working on mopping up the remaining hotspots and are asking people who are repopulating in the area to watch out for fire crews as they work.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in both Placer and Nevada counties.

Any remaining road closures due to the fire can be found HERE for Placer County and HERE for Nevada County.

While full containment is expected for the River Fire on Friday, that does not mean the fire will be fully extinguished by then.

Cal Fire is still investigating the cause of the River Fire.

River Fire Tuesday 8-10-2021 a.m. update. pic.twitter.com/f2czdS8imq — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 10, 2021

