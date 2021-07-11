River Fire in Mariposa, Madera counties | Evacuations, road closures, updates

The River Fire is burning near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School road in Mariposa County, according to Cal Fire.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuations are in place as a wildfire burns in Mariposa and Madera counties.

The so-called River Fire is burning near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School road in Mariposa County and is currently at 2,500 acres with 0% containment.

On Facebook, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for Stumpfield Mountain Rd from the Madera County Line to Leonard Rd. and for Indian Peak Rd from the Madera County Line to Usona Rd Intersection.

Evacuation orders were also issued by the Madera County Sheriff's Office for the following areas over the course of the day:

7:00pm: Mandatory Evacuation for Road 600 South of Road 810 to Road 612

6:30pm: Evacuation Warning for Road 600 North of Apache Ranch Rd to CA-49

6:25pm: Mandatory Evacuation for Road 600 between Road 810 and Apache Ranch Rd

6:00pm: Evacuation Warning for Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 812; All Spur Roads

5:48pm: Evacuation Warning for 1 mile east of Road 600, 1 mile North of Road 600

5:45pm: Mandatory Evacuation for the intersection of Road 800/Road 810 to Road 600, Road 812 to Road 600, Road 600 to Road 812 to Blazing Saddle Trail

5:15pm: Mandatory Evacuation on Rd 800 between Rd 812 and Rd 613

4:10pm: An Evacuation Order has been issued for Indian Peak/Road 800, Leland Gulch to Road 600 due to a wildfire in the area.

Road 600/Road 810 are closed, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Both counties have an evacuation center in place at New Life Christian Center in Bootjack, CA.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.