River Fire size stays neutral as firefighters bring contaminant up

As the amount of acres burned remains the same, containment is growing for the River Fire in Placer and Nevada counties.

COLFAX, Calif. — The five-day-old River Fire remained consistent at 2,619 acres burned with containment increased to 68%.

According to CalFire's latest report, “firefighters continued work to strengthen containment lines around homes and move further into the interior of the fire to check for any hot spots on the River Fire today and prevented it from increasing in acreage”

There are nearly 500 firefighting personnel working the River Fire. As of Monday morning, more than 2,314 structures are still threatened by the fire. So far, 66 structures have been destroyed, along with 20 damaged. One firefighter has been injured.

Because of ongoing firefighting efforts, Colfax Elementary has pushed its start date back one week, to Aug. 18.

Over the weekend, arson investigators began narrowing the search for the start of the River Fire to the Bear River Park and campground in the town of Colfax. The wildfire sparked Wednesday, Aug. 4. The fire started despite padlocked campfire rings and blocked off grill grates. According to information posted on the campgrounds website, there is a ban on open flames that started on July 1, 2021, that included barbecues and fireworks.

In the coming days, officials are likely to know more about the conditions at the specific campsite that started this fire – and potentially who, if anyone, will be held responsible.

Accounts to follow for the latest information:

Evacuations:

Nevada County: Check the Community Zone Haven for updates.

Placer County: For evacuation orders and warnings, visit ArcGIS Web Application.

Road closures:

Maps of evacuations

Click HERE for Placer County's public evacuation map.

Click HERE for a map of the wildfire area

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

