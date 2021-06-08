'Good progress working through the night' | No growth overnight for River Fire

While containment grew for the fire burning in Nevada and Placer counties, the number of buildings destroyed also grew, too.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — While containment grew for the wildfire burning in Nevada and Placer counties, the number of structures destroyed also grew, too.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the River Fire broke out along Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road, north of Applegate. The wildfire has since burned 2,600 acres, no change from the previous night's update from Cal Fire. Containment for the fire has grown to 30%.

Portions of Nevada and Placer counties continue to remain under evacuation orders or warnings Friday. At one point, over 5,200 residents were evacuated between the two counties.

Cal Fire notes at least 88 structures have been destroyed, 20 have been damaged and an additional 3,400 are still threatened. Three people have been injured, one of which was a firefighter.

ABC10's Lena Howland met a couple at an evacuation center who bought a house in Colfax in 2015. She provided an update to the couple on their home, which was unfortunately lost in the fire. However, Lena learned a neighbor ran through homes, including the one she checked on, and saved photos, documents and important possessions.

Scott and Becky found out it was one of their neighbors that ran in to save their valuables for them, just in time.

They hugged me and thanked me with tears in their eyes. But it was the least I could do, they just lost everything. #RiverFire pic.twitter.com/VXjFLWEOyq — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) August 6, 2021

Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District issued a joint air quality advisory for the area due to the smoke impacts from the River Fire through Sunday, Aug. 8. Learn more about the advisory by clicking here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that California was able to secure a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for extra resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help fight the River Fire. The FMAG will allow local and state agencies fighting the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. Cal OES will also provide "rapid financial assistance" to those impacted by the fire.

Click here fore Thursday's fire updates.

Accounts to follow for latest information:

Evacuations:

Nevada County: Check the Community Zone Haven for updates.

Placer County: For evacuation orders and warnings, visit ArcGIS Web Application.

Road closures:

Maps of evacuations

Click HERE for Placer County's public evacuation map.

Click HERE for a map of the wildfire area

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

