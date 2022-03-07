A person caused the River Fire in Placer County, Cal Fire says

Investigators don't believe there was any malicious intent or criminal activity involved.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A raging wildfire that devastated 142 homes in Placer and Nevada counties in 2021 was human caused, Cal Fire announced Monday.

The River Fire sparked in Placer County back on Aug. 4. It went on to burn 2,619 acres and destroy homes in both Nevada and Placer counties.

In a news release, Cal Fire investigators said the fire started in the brush along the river's edge of the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground. Authorities said it didn't originate in a designated camp site.

Investigators said a person was in the area and that the fire was ultimately human caused. They said multiple people tried to douse the flames early on. I

Investigators don't believe there was any malicious intent or criminal activity involved at this time.

