Roads closed after vegetation fire erupts in Suisun City

Suisun City Fire Department says firefighters are on the scene working to put out the blaze.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A vegetation fire has broken out in Suisun City, causing the fire department to close southbound Sunset Avenue while crews battle the blaze.

The fire is located at Sunset Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Suisun City Fire Department said in a Facebook post. There are several businesses in this area that may be affected by the road closure and smoke.

The fire department said Sunset Avenue southbound would be closed until roughly 6:10 a.m. as fire crews work in the roadway, but the department has not provided an update on whether the road has in fact opened as of 6:40 a.m. Drivers should continue to expect traffic delays in the area.

Photos from the scene show the fire is right next to the roadway, burning in an area with trees and other vegetation.

Heavy smoke engulfs the frame of the photo, with a few flames appearing near the road. A fire truck with its lights flashing can be seen in one photo with its hose being used somewhere behind the gray curtain of smoke. In another photo, a Suisun City welcome sign is nearly completely covered by smoke.

There are no other details available at this time, and Suisun City Fire Department has not said when they expect the fire to be completely put out.

