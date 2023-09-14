Ruby Fire in Shasta County: Evacuations, Maps, Updates

The Ruby Fire has forced the closure of westbound Highway 151 at Sacramento Street in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning north of Highway 151 in Shasta County has prompted evacuation orders in the area.

The so-called Ruby Fire has forced the closure of westbound Highway 151 at Sacramento Street as fire crews respond to the blaze.

Evacuation orders are in effect for the following zones:

KES-3080

CSL-3070

CSL-515

CSL-501

Evacuation warnings are in effect for Zones:

CSL-3090

CSL-533

CSL-531

CSL-529

CSL-527

CSL-521

CSL-519

CSL-517

CSL-503

COR-134

Fire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

Evacuation Map

For updates on evacuations, view the evacuation map provided by Shasta County below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

