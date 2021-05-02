WATCH: Sacramento Fire Department fighting large garbage fire, potential to spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Fire Department is fighting a large garbage fire off of Florin Perkins Road. Sacramento Fire officials say that the fire is now a three-alarm fire.
The fire started at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal site around 2 p.m. on Sunday. The fire is also next to a grass fire that is currently burning.
Fire officials say that there are no other structures in the area that are threatened, but that there is a big potential that the fire at the disposal site could spread into the nearby grass and cause a larger vegetation fire.
Sacramento Fire said in a tweet that firefighters are battling heavy winds while trying to stop its spread.
The Sacramento Fire Department is still investigating what could have caused the fire, but the Sacramento Valley is in the middle of a Red Flag Warning due to dry and windy conditions.
