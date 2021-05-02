WATCH: Sacramento Fire Department fighting large garbage fire, potential to spread

The Sacramento Fire Department says that no structures are being threatened, but the fire could spread to vegetation next to it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Fire Department is fighting a large garbage fire off of Florin Perkins Road. Sacramento Fire officials say that the fire is now a three-alarm fire.

The fire started at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal site around 2 p.m. on Sunday. The fire is also next to a grass fire that is currently burning.

Fire officials say that there are no other structures in the area that are threatened, but that there is a big potential that the fire at the disposal site could spread into the nearby grass and cause a larger vegetation fire.

Sacramento Fire said in a tweet that firefighters are battling heavy winds while trying to stop its spread.

Incident Update: Fire on Florin Perkins Rd is at 3-alarms. Firefighters are battling heavy winds, trying to contain this fire and keep it from spreading into adjacent grasslands. pic.twitter.com/C8tBlrS2a0 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 2, 2021

The Sacramento Fire Department is still investigating what could have caused the fire, but the Sacramento Valley is in the middle of a Red Flag Warning due to dry and windy conditions.

Incident info: Large fire at the Florin Perkins public disposal site. Adjacent grass fire is burning. pic.twitter.com/gbMdr9pPga — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 2, 2021

