Sacramento firefighters battle vegetation fire near Discovery Park

Sacramento Fire Department officials said firefighters are having trouble getting to the fire because it is in dense vegetation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department is fighting vegetation fire that is the size of a half an acre on Saturday near Discovery Park, officials confirmed.

Sacramento Fire Department officials said the fire is near a bike trail and Interstate-5. Firefighters are having a hard time getting to the flames because of the dense vegetation, officials said.

The fire hurt no one, officials said.

Officials said firefighters would be at the scene for an extended time to mop up.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the "deadliest and most destructive wildfires" in California history.



If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you're forced to leave at a moment's notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community's evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Incident info: 1/2 acre vegetation fire near the bike trail and Interstate-5 at Discovery Park. No injuries. The fire is in heavy vegetation and difficult to access. Firefighters will be on scene for an extended period of time for mop up. pic.twitter.com/Ko3LQIWvdQ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 18, 2020

