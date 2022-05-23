Sacramento fire officials caution safety as high fire danger sets in

Firefighters are urging everyone to avoid the use of motorized equipment or any outdoor activities that use an open flame.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Much of the Sacramento region will remain under a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday morning as high winds, high temps and low humidity sets in.

Sacramento area fire and park officials are warning residents across the area to take precautions in the event of a fire.

Captain Parker Wilbourn, with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, says a simple spark from a chain could cause a devastating and destructive fire on fire warning days like this.

“It’s kind of the trifecta, right? So we’ve got a high heat, decreased relative humidity and and winds," Wilbourn said.

Similar conditions led to an explosive fire that destroyed an outbuilding and damaged several homes in Rio Linda Friday. The cause is still being investigated.

In Sacramento County, numerous communities near sprawling fields make the risk of fire even greater, especially when weather conditions match those expected through Wednesday.

While firefighters often stress defensible space, they are urging everyone to avoid the use of motorized equipment or any outdoor activities that use an open flame.

Sacramento County Regional Parks experienced around 170 fires in 2021, said Ken Casparis, a spokesperson for the department. Officials with the parks are urging caution and want everyone to follow all rules while in the parks to prevent fires.

Camp fires are not allowed anywhere in the parks, including on beaches, Casparis said. Barbecuing is allowed, but only in designated picnic areas with established pits.

WATCH ALSO: