Sacramento Firefighters battling vehicle fire spreading into nearby grass

The fire started from a vehicle around Roseville Road and Tri Stations Road, the fire department said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is fighting a grass fire that started from a vehicle around Roseville Road and Tri Stations Road are on Monday.

The fire spread into vegetation nearby. The Sacramento Fire Department said that fire crews are working to contain the fire.

There have not been any injuries and there are no details on the size of the fire or what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Incident info: Vehicle fire with extension into nearby vegetation; Roseville Rd/ Tri Stations Rd. Fire crews on scene working to contain. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/SHYE5pmQOZ — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 3, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Dump fire stretches resources in Sacramento