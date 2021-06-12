WATCH: Sacramento Metro Fire saves home seconds before it catches on fire

A real estate photographer shot video of firefighters arriving as a homeowner tried to desperately put out a nearby vegetation fire with a hose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A video captured the moment of a woman desperately trying to save her house off Gerber Road from a vegetation fire with a garden house just before Sacramento Metro firefighters arrived.

Kenan Cackovic was working as a real estate photographer, never thinking he'd shoot video like this. His drone shot images from above, which could show how close the fire got.

Cacikovic described to ABC10 what he saw as shooting the video that may have engulfed a home if firefighters did not arrive on time.

"Fumbling with the hose to get the hose out and then started spraying down the fire which was coming closer to the house through the bushes, but the flames grown too high," Cacikovic.

Cacikovic says it went from a tiny brush fire to engulf the whole bush, nearby trees in maybe a minute.

Grant Russell, the battalion chief at Sacramento Metro Fire, said firefighters might not have saved the home if they arrived just 30 seconds later.

Sac Metro Fire officials say their crews have been spread thin by wildfires like these. With Fourth of July around the corner, they advise people that a dry field is not the place to set off fireworks.