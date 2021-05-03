Firefighters hold Salmon Fire in El Dorado County at 32 acres, 90% containment

Fire crews have been able to keep the fire from growing ever since it reached 32 acres on Saturday night.

PILOT HILL, Calif. — Firefighters are expecting to fully contain an El Dorado County wildfire days after it sparked.

The Salmon Fire sparked on Saturday north of Salmon Falls Bridge in Pilot Hill, reaching 32 acres. Fire crews have been able to keep that number from growing since Saturday night.

Containment is now at 90% as of Cal Fire's evening update. They expect to fully contain the fire on Tuesday.

"The Salmon Fire is now in patrol status. An Engine Company will routinely check the fire throughout the night to ensure that no new smokes develop," Cal Fire said in a 5 p.m. update.

The fire is not threatening any structure and has not destroyed any structures as of May 3. Cal Fire said one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.