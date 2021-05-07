Salt Fire continues to burn, growing in same area as 2018 wildfire

The Salt Fire near Mount Shasta has destroyed more than 40 buildings, many of them homes.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Over 700 firefighting personnel are working to contain one of Northern California's wildfires.

The Salt Fire broke out Wednesday, June 30, near the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, north of the city of Redding. The fire is currently 20% contained after burning 11,693 acres near the Salt creek exit south of Lakehead, Calif.

The fire near Mount Shasta has destroyed more than 40 buildings, many of them homes. Evacuation orders and warnings, as well as road closures, remain in place for the communities near the fire.

"Fire activity continues to actively burn through the night. Fire continues to spread to the North and North East and the South East in aligned drainages, actively burning within the Hirz fire scar of 2018, impacting high value private timberland and recently planted plantations," the latest incident report states.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

