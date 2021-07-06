Over 1,000 fire personnel working to contain Salt Fire as growth continues nearly a week since fire started

The Salt Fire near Mount Shasta has destroyed more than 40 buildings, many of them homes.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 1,500 firefighting personnel are working to contain a wildfire in Northern California.

The Salt Fire broke out Wednesday, June 30, near the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, north of the city of Redding. The fire is currently 20% contained after burning 12,430 acres near the Salt creek exit south of Lakehead, Calif. Roughly 1,433 people are working on containing the fire.

According to the latest incident report, crews plan to reopen "old dozer lines from the Hirz fire" from 2018 over the next two days for indirect line construction.

"Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for communities near the fire. The fire is very visible from Interstate 5 and firefighters ask the public to be extra cautious when driving in the area," the latest incident report says.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

