PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif — Crews fighting the Walker Fire, California's largest wildfire of 2019, are focusing on protecting structures in the area.

Containment jumped heading into the weekend, with the Walker Fire now listed as 42% contained. The fire, which has burned 51,872 acres in the Plumas National Forest, is located about 11 miles east of Taylorsville, Calif. No structures have yet been destroyed.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect because of forecasted 40 mph winds over the weekend. Temperatures for the area will be warmer than normal with humidities in the teens. The CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department continues to report smoke drifting into Butte County from the Walker Fire.

Officials with the Plumas National Forest have issued a Forest Order for the Mt. Hough and Beckwourth Ranger Districts, which means National Forest trails and roads, as well as the land, within the area of the Walker Fire are closed to the public.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Murdock Crossing and Stony Ridge areas. However, the Plumas County Sheriff Office has reduced the evacuation level from Mandatory to Advisory in all other areas.

Highway 395 is open to through traffic. However, the following roads are closed:

Janesville Grade

Genesee Valley road at the Flournoy Bridge

Antelope Lake road from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam and beginning at the Flournoy Bridge turnoff

the 111 Beckwourth-Genesee road is closed through the fire area.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

