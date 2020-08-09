Northern California schools closed because of PG&E's power shutoffs

School districts in counties impacted by power shutoffs have canceled school for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some Northern California schools have canceled classes due to planned blackouts from PG&E.

While some decisions are still being made, others were decided on Monday evening.

Multiple districts in El Dorado County — Camino Union School District, Placerville Union School District, Pollock Pines Union School District, Pioneer Union School District and Gold Oak Union School District — announced school closures for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"We will need... to make tomorrow a no school day," Eric Bonniksen, Placerville Union School District superintendent said. "This is more of an issue since we have students attending class on site and they will be missing one of their on-campus days."

The Plumas County Office of Education announced school closures at Chester Elementary School, Greenville Elementary School and all Quincy schools.

The Nevada City School District announced all schools are canceled, as well as its regularly scheduled school board meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

PG&E, California's largest utility, shut off power to 172,000 customers to guard against its power lines and other equipment sparking wildfires. High winds are forecast for the next two days, and fire danger is high throughout wildfire-ravaged California. The electric company said the outages started at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, and affect 22 counties in Central and Northern California. The utility hopes to return power by Wednesday night.

