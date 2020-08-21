SCU Lightning Complex Fires burn 157,000+ acres, thousands evacuated

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gusty winds and low humidity are slowing firefighting efforts on the SCU Lightning Complex Fires in five different counties, according to an update from Cal Fire.

The fire has burned 157,475 acres and is 5% contained. Cal Fire released those numbers on Thursday night, so it is possible the size of the fire will increase on Friday.

The SCU Lightning Complex is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties. CAL FIRE has established three zones to better focus resources in the fight. Those zones are called the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.

The Canyon Zone is in parts of Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County and includes the Peg Leg Fire, the Terraville Fire, the Del Puerto Fire, and the Peach Fire.

The Calaveras Zone touches parts of Alameda, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus counties and includes the Kilkare Fire, the Arroyo Fire, the Mill Creek Fire, the Welch Fire, the Ohlone Fire, and the Reservoir Fire.

The Deer Zone is in Contra Costa County and includes the Round Fire, the Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and the Briones Fire.

Evacuation orders remain in effect in the following counties/areas:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Santa Clara County:

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Lin

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County line

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek,

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd.,

East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

Alameda County:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

San Joaquin County: