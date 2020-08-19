SCU Lightning Complex Fire: Maps, evacuation orders, road closures

Fire officials say the SCU Lightning Complex Fire is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties.

As hundreds of fires burn all over California, the largest one, called the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, stretches across five counties in the Bay Area and the Central Valley.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is believed to have started around 9:30 a.m. on August 18 but as of 3 p.m., it has already exploded to 85,000 acres burned, according to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE. It is 5% contained.

Fire officials say the SCU Lightning Complex Fire is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties. CAL FIRE has established three zones to better focus resources in the fight. Those zones are called the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.

The Canyon Zone is in parts of Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County and includes the Peg Leg Fire, the Terraville Fire, the Del Puerto Fire, and the Peach Fire.

The Calaveras Zone touches parts of Alameda, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus counties and includes the Kilkare Fire, the Arroyo Fire, the Mill Creek Fire, the Welch Fire, the Ohlone Fire, and the Reservoir Fire.

The Deer Zone is in Contra Costa County and includes the Round Fire, the Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and the Briones Fire.

Multiple evacuation orders have been issued across all zones in this fire, though some have been allowed to expire. The latest evacuation order was issued just after 3 p.m. for the Canyon Zone. This evacuation zone includes all areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande community, according to CAL FIRE.

An evacuation center has been established at Creekside Middle School, located at 535 Peregrine Drive, in Patterson, Calif.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a new evacuation order has been issued for residents in Alameda County. That order is for all of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at a local hotel for those on Mines Road who are under the evacuation orders. Residents are asked to call the Red Cross at 1-866-803-7041 for more information.

Previous evacuation orders include the following:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County:

Welch Creek Road

Santa Clara County:

North of Highway 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Road

West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hampton Road

South of Santa Clara County Line

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Alameda County:

City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

Santa Clara County: (City of San Jose)

East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue and Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road

North of Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

The following road closures are also in place:

Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway

Highway 130 at Three Springs Road

Highway 130 at Quinby Road

Any evacuated residents from Del Puerto Canyon Road who need to check on livestock, please contact our Sheriff's Office at 209-207-2073



For Fire Information please contact CalFire at (669) 247-7431 pic.twitter.com/1dnE4YvkJt — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) August 19, 2020